Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. investors (“Diplomat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DPLO) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On February 22, 2019, Diplomat disclosed the postponement of the release of its Q4 and full-year 2018 earnings as it worked to finalize the amount of an impairment charge, which was “expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM's Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges.” On this news, shares of fell $7.59 or 56%, to close at 5.87 on February 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

