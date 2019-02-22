Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domino's Pizza, Inc. Investors (DPZ)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 01:31pm EST

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Domino's Pizza, Inc. investors (“Domino's” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DPZ) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 19, 2019, the franchisee community website Blue MauMau reported that "[a] corporate insider has filed a well-documented whistleblower report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Domino's Pizza, its top-level officers, and various staff members."  Specifically, Blue MauMau reported that "[t]he crux of the whistleblower report details how Domino's allegedly forced and orchestrated an unapproved advertising and promotion increase to franchisees in order to pay a $1.85 billion Securitization Transaction (March 25, 2007) with a new partially funded $1.67 billion Securitization (March 15, 2012) debt owed to Securitization entities" and "contends that in return, Domino's Pizza's CEO, board members, officers, and employees 'could enjoy higher stock prices and dividends through share repurchases and dividend payouts.' "  On this news, shares of Domino fell sharply over the next two trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Domino's securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pUNITED LABELS AG : Correction of the ad hoc announcement dated 22 February 2019
EQ
02:20pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of RBC Life Insurance Company
BU
02:17pPHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:16pIBERIABANK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:16pHARRIS CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02:16pENB FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:15pFACEBOOK : New York Governor Cuomo orders probe into Facebook access to personal data
RE
02:14pDOLBY LABORATORIES : Security increased near Dolby Theatre ahead of Oscars 2019
AQ
02:14pQUEBECOR : TVA to buy Incendo as part of expansion into English-language markets
AQ
02:14pBAKERY ON MAIN : Introduces an Unsweetened Addition to Their Organic Oats & Happiness Oatmeal Cups Line
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz discloses SEC probe, $15 billion write-down; shares dive..
3BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Canada's Barrick considers buyout of rival Newmont Mining
4GLENCORE : GLENCORE : China says Australian coal imports remain normal, Canberra seeks to calm investors
5BAIDU : BAIDU : Why Some Investors Are Skeptical About China's Search Giant -- Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.