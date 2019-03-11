Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hexindai Inc. Investors (HX)

BENSALEM, Pa., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Hexindai Inc. investors (“Hexindai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HX ) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On January 15, 2019, Bonitas Research published a report alleging that Hexindai had overstated revenue and profits in its financial statements preceding the IPO and that the Company had siphoned the IPO proceeds to insiders. On this news, shares of Hexindai fell, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Hexindai securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.