Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Inogen, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Inogen, Inc. investors (“Inogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INGN) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2019, Inogen issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial and operating results and held a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss its business metrics and financial prospects.  During the call, the Company's Chief Executive Officer backtracked on Inogen's prior total addressable market (“TAM”) estimate of 2.5 to 3 million patients, and blamed Inogen's poor "domestic business-to-business sales" on "order activity [that] slow[ed] from one national home care provider in the fourth quarter of 2018."  Inogen also reported that its non-GAAP EBITDA for the quarter was $10.5 million, 9.5% lower than in fiscal 2017, and significantly reduced its previously provided 2019 net income guidance, citing in large part the decline in its own stock price. 

On this news, shares of Inogen fell $33.77 per share, or more than 24%, to close at $106.28 per share on February 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Inogen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:03pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : says Canadian unit RBH granted creditor protection
RE
09:00pSONAE : SGPS, SA informs on the announcement made by its subsidiary Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A.
PU
08:41pAFCON 2019 : Nigeria beat Sychelles 3-1 to top Group E
AQ
08:36pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 25
BU
08:35pBloomberg, Duperreault spotlight Bermuda's global value
GL
08:34pPACIFIC ENTERPRISE BANCORP : Announces Commencement of Stock Repurchase Program
BU
08:34pChina’s three carriers to invest $5b in 5G networks in 2019
AQ
08:33pZHONGSHENG : year net up 8.5% to RMB3.64bn
AQ
08:33pCHINA RESOURCES POWER : Res Power year net down 15% to HK$3.95 billion
AQ
08:29pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : KKR : Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms
2CHINA MOBILE LTD. : China’s three carriers to invest $5b in 5G networks in 2019
3Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Whitestone REIT (WSR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages..
4PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection
5CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY : PROFIT WARNING

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.