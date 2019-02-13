Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of McCormick & Company Investors (MKC)

02/13/2019 | 08:27pm EST

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of McCormick & Company investors (“McCormick” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MKC) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 24, 2019, the Company reported that “trade inventory reductions resulted in significant out-of-stock situations on high-margin quality items,” which negatively impacted its financial results. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $14.65 per share, or over 10%, to close at $124.35 per share on January 24, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased McCormick securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


