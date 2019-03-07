Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of MicroStrategy Incorporated Investors (MSTR)

BENSALEM, Pa., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of MicroStrategy Incorporated investors (“MicroStrategy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MSTR) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On or around December 31, 2018, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $576.1 million, as compared to $675.2 million as of December 31, 2017, a decrease of $99.1 million. The Company “expects to report a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018 in its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The material weakness relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access, program change-management and other matters impacting information technology systems that support MicroStrategy’s financial reporting processes.” On this news, shares of MicroStrategy fell significantly, thereby injuring investors.

