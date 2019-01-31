Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of PriceSmart, Inc. Investors (PSMT)

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of PriceSmart, Inc. investors (“PriceSmart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PSMT) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On October 25, 2018, PriceSmart filed a Form 8-K disclosing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements, citing discovery of “balance sheet misclassification.” According to the 8-K, the Audit Committee met on October 24, 2018 and determined that, as a result of the misclassification, certain financial statements would need to be restated; in addition, the Company also “expects to include in its Form 10-K a conclusion that there was a material weakness in internal controls over financial accounting related to this misclassification.” On this news, shares of PriceSmart fell $12.41 per share, to close at $69.16 on October 26, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

