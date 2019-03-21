Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Revlon, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Revlon, Inc. investors (“Revlon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: REV ) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On March 18, 2019, Revlon announced its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results, as well as stating it spotted a "material weakness" in its internal controls over financial reporting for 2018, therefore delaying the filing of the 10-K with the SEC.

On this news, shares of Revlon fell nearly 4% during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

