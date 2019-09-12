Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of SmileDirectClub, Inc. Investors

09/12/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (“SmileDirectClub” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about September 11, 2019, the Company held its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 58.5 million shares at $23.00 per share.

On the first day of trading, the Company’s share price fell $6.33 per share, or over 27%, to close at $16.67 on September 12, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased SmileDirectClub securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
