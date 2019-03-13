Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Investors

03/13/2019

BENSALEM, Pa., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.  investors (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPB) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 26, 2018, Spectrum announced its financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2018. For the quarter, Spectrum reported net income of $0.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $39.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share for the comparable period in the prior year. The same day, Spectrum also announced that Andreas R. Rouvé had stepped down as Spectrum's Chief Executive Officer (''CEO'') and Director and that David M. Maura had been named CEO, effectively immediately.

On this news, shares of Spectrum fell $20.50 per share, or nearly 22%, to close at $72.22 per share on April 26, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Spectrum securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
