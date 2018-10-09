Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. Investors (SMCI)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (OTC: SMCI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 4, 2018, Bloomberg Businessweek published a news investigation reporting that "chips had been inserted during the manufacturing process, [officials say], by operatives from a unit of the People's Liberation Army. In Super Micro, China's spies appear to have found a perfect conduit for what U.S. officials now describe as the most significant supply chain attack known to have been carried out against American companies." On this news, shares of Super Micro fell significantly during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

