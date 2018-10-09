Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. Investors (SMCI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 07:47pm CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (OTC: SMCI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 4, 2018, Bloomberg Businessweek published a news investigation reporting that "chips had been inserted during the manufacturing process, [officials say], by operatives from a unit of the People's Liberation Army. In Super Micro, China's spies appear to have found a perfect conduit for what U.S. officials now describe as the most significant supply chain attack known to have been carried out against American companies." On this news, shares of Super Micro fell significantly during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Super Micro securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:36pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Arizona (Oct. 9)
AQ
08:36pCENTAMIN : Sukari Mine production increases 27% in Q3 2018
AQ
08:36pSarwa Capital plans to issue new financial instruments
AQ
08:36pGLOBUS MEDICAL : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Hawaii (Oct. 9)
AQ
08:36pL3 TECHNOLOGIES : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Indiana (Oct. 9)
AQ
08:36pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Mississippi (Oct. 9)
AQ
08:36pL3 TECHNOLOGIES : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in New Hampshire (Oct. 9)
AQ
08:36pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in New Mexico (Oct. 9)
AQ
08:36pVIASAT : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in New Jersey (Oct. 9)
AQ
08:36pINFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in South Carolina (Oct. 9)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
2ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : PRETIUM RESOURCES INC.: Brucejack Mine Q3 2018 Production Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.