Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. Investors (SMCI)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (OTC: SMCI)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On October 4, 2018, Bloomberg Businessweek published a news
investigation reporting that "chips had been inserted during the
manufacturing process, [officials say], by operatives from a unit of the
People's Liberation Army. In Super Micro, China's spies appear to have
found a perfect conduit for what U.S. officials now describe as the most
significant supply chain attack known to have been carried out against
American companies." On this news, shares of Super Micro fell
significantly during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.
