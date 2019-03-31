Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Swedbank AB Investors

03/31/2019 | 08:01am EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., March 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Swedbank AB  investors (“Swedbank” or the “Company”) (STOCKHOLM: SWDBY) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or around February 20, 2019, The Swedish TV program, alleged that at least 40 billion Swedish crowns ($4.25 billion) had moved between Swedbank and Danske accounts between 2007 and 2015. On this news, shares of Swedbank fell $17.95, or nearly 10% to close at $180.65 on February 21, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Swedbank securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


