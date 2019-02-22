Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Kraft Heinz Company Investors (KHC)

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of The Kraft Heinz Company investors (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KHC ) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On February 21, 2019, The company announced that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in October regarding its “accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors.” On this news, shares of Kraft Heinz fell significantly, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Kraft Heinz securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.