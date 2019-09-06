Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Valaris plc Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 07:51pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Valaris plc (“Valaris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VAL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 11, 2019, Ensco plc and Rowan Companies plc combined to form Ensco Rowan plc, which was later renamed Valaris plc.

On July 31, 2019, the Company announced its second quarter 2019 financial results, its first earnings report since the merger, which missed market expectations. As noted by Seeking Alpha in an article published on August 2, 2019, Valaris’ results “shock[ed] investors with massive cash usage [and] . . . surprisingly weak outlook for the ultra-deepwater segment with further dayrate recovery likely delayed until at least the second half of next year.”

On this news, Valaris’ stock price fell $1.50, or over 18%, to close at $6.77 on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Valaris securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Meredith Corporation Investors
BU
09:00pTKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Glory Star New Media Group Limited Announce Execution of Definitive Share Exchange Agreement With a Potential Value Up to Approximately $525.0 Million
GL
08:49pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Netflix, Inc. Investors of Important September 20th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Investors with Losses in Excess of $1 Million Are Encouraged to Contact Firm – NFLX
GL
08:47pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)
BU
08:40pPOLICE : Biker mag 'fiction' leads to arrest in 1972 killing
AQ
08:30pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Pintec Technology, Cadence Bancorporation, Eldorado Resorts, and Nordstrom on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:27pTWITTER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08:24pGLOX DATA : Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data Ltd., is interviewed on "Le Cafe Show" hosted by Rudy Desjardins, airing on ICI Radio-Canada Aug 30 2019
AQ
08:23pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
08:22pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : SEP 06, 2019Hurricane Dorian Expected to Reach the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : U.S. states launch antitrust probes of tech companies, focus on Facebook, Google
2U.S. launches antitrust probe into California automaker agreement
3MEREDITH CORPORATION : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Meredith Cor..
4TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : S&P DOW JONES INDICES : Announces Nine Companies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; T..
5DROPBOX INC : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Dropbox, Inc. Investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group