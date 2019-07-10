Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Verb Technology Company, Inc. Investors (VERB)

07/10/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (“Verb” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 23, 2018, the Company disclosed the actual terms of its agreement with Oracle America, Inc. (“Oracle”) in a Form 8-K with the SEC. The filing revealed that, contrary to prior representations, there was no joint agreement for Oracle to market or to jointly develop the Company’s product. Instead, according to the filing, Oracle provided an application developer toolkit for the Company’s program to interface with Oracle NetSuite.

On this news, shares of Verb fell $7.65 per share, or more than 20%, to close at $29.10 per share on April 24, 2018, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Verb securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
