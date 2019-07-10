Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Verb Technology Company, Inc. Investors (VERB)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (“Verb” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 23, 2018, the Company disclosed the actual terms of its agreement with Oracle America, Inc. (“Oracle”) in a Form 8-K with the SEC. The filing revealed that, contrary to prior representations, there was no joint agreement for Oracle to market or to jointly develop the Company’s product. Instead, according to the filing, Oracle provided an application developer toolkit for the Company’s program to interface with Oracle NetSuite.

On this news, shares of Verb fell $7.65 per share, or more than 20%, to close at $29.10 per share on April 24, 2018, thereby injuring investors further.

