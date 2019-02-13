Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wirecard AG Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Wirecard AG investors (“Wirecard” or the “Company”) (OTC: WCAGY , WRCDF ) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On January 30, 2019 the Financial Times reported that a Wirecard executive was suspected of using forged contracts to complete suspicious transactions. Then on February 1, 2019, the Financial Times alleged that a law firm hired by Wirecard discovered “serious offenses of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts.” On this news, shares of Wirecard fell nearly 20%, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Wirecard securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.