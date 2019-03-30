Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/30/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., March 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Zafgen, Inc. investors (“Zafgen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZFGN) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 11, 2019, the Company revealed that it is shelving another drug due to safety concerns. Testing on the company's lead drug for Type 2 diabetes, ZGN-1061, remains on a clinical hold in the U.S. nearly six months after the FDA voiced concerns about a potential cardiovascular safety risk. Zafgen was forced to stop development of its first diabetes drug, Beloranib, after two clinical trials participants died from blood clots in 2016.

On this news, shares of Zafgen fell $1.71, or 37% to close at $2.89 on March 12, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Zafgen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:17pMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : announces price hike of 0.5% - 2.7%, effective 1st April 2019
PU
08:03pJEFF BEZOS : Bezos' security chief
RE
08:01pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors
GL
07:59pFACEBOOK : CEO calls for updated internet regulations
RE
07:13pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Keane step up to rescue Juventus in Ronaldo's absence
AQ
07:13pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Keane reveals goal scoring secret after Juve's victory
AQ
06:38pSUBARU : to recall 132,954 vehicles in China for brake light problem
AQ
06:28pMANCHESTER UNITED : Rashford, Martial give sloppy Manchester United win over Watford
AQ
06:25pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Kean steps up in Ronaldo absence to rescue Juventus against Empoli
AQ
06:15pDaymond John, Founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC's Shark Tank, Delivers Keynote Speech at LegalShield's “A Better World” International Convention
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDIS GAINED ACCESS TO AMAZON CEO BEZOS' PHONE: Bezos' security chief
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Keane reveals goal scoring secret after Juve's victory
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : CEO calls for updated internet regulations
4Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors
5MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD : MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : announces price hike of 0.5% - 2.7%, effective 1st April 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About