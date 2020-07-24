Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) Investors

07/24/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ("Bayer" or the "Company") (OTC: BAYRY) American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between May 23, 2016 and March 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Bayer investors have until September 14, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Bayer investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In June 2018, Bayer acquired Monsanto Company ("Monsanto"), a provider of agricultural chemicals and other products.

On August 10, 2018, a jury found that Monsanto must pay $39 million in compensatory damages and $250 million in punitive damages, finding found that its Roundup weed killer was a "substantial factor" in causing the plaintiff to develop non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and that Monsanto knew, or should have known, the risks associated with exposure to the chemical and failed to warn of this severe health hazard.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.00, or 11%, to close at $23.59 per share on August 13, 2018.

Then, on March 19, 2019, another jury issued a verdict on causation, finding that plaintiff's "exposure to Roundup was a substantial factor in causing his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.82, or 9%, to close at $17.85 per share on March 20, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the acquisition of Monsanto would cause the Company to suffer from exposure to massive judgements and reputational damage if lawsuits related to Monsanto's Roundup product were successful; (2) that the Company's positive statements about the prospects of the Monsanto acquisition and the benefits it would create were false; (3) as a result, the Company's public statements throughout the class period were false and materially misleading.

If you purchased Bayer ADR’s , have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
