Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Glencore Plc Investors

09/01/2018 | 02:14am CEST

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Glencore Plc (“Glencore” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: GLCNF , GLNCY) between September 30, 2016 through July 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Glencore investors have until September 7, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Glencore investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice requesting production documents and other records related to the Company’s compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and United States money laundering statutes.

On this news, Glencore’s share price fell approximately 9% on July 3, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Glencore’s conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company’s compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about Glencore’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Glencore, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
