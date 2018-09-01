Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Glencore Plc Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Glencore Plc (“Glencore” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: GLCNF , GLNCY) between September 30, 2016 through July 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Glencore investors have until September 7, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice requesting production documents and other records related to the Company’s compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and United States money laundering statutes.

On this news, Glencore’s share price fell approximately 9% on July 3, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Glencore’s conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company’s compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about Glencore’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

