Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (“Helios” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HMNY) securities between August 15, 2017, and July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Helios investors have until October 1, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 27, 2018, Helios and Matheson disclosed that a MoviePass service interruption occurred on July 26, 2018 because the Company was unable to make required payments to its merchant and fulfillment processors. On this news, Helios and Matheson’s stock price fell more than 70%, to close at $2.00 per share on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects throughout the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Helios and Matheson was touting MoviePass’ valuation and path to profitability; (2) MoviePass’ business model was not sustainable; (3) consequently, Helios and Matheson would run out of cash; (4) defendants’ actions were only reducing shareholder value; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Helios and Matheson’s business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

