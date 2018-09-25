Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 12:29am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (“Helios” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HMNY) securities between August 15, 2017, and July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Helios investors have until October 1, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses on their Helios investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 27, 2018, Helios and Matheson disclosed that a MoviePass service interruption occurred on July 26, 2018 because the Company was unable to make required payments to its merchant and fulfillment processors. On this news, Helios and Matheson’s stock price fell more than 70%, to close at $2.00 per share on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects throughout the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Helios and Matheson was touting MoviePass’ valuation and path to profitability; (2) MoviePass’ business model was not sustainable; (3) consequently, Helios and Matheson would run out of cash; (4) defendants’ actions were only reducing shareholder value; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Helios and Matheson’s business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Helios during the Class Period, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:35aRecall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST
GL
01:34aHIGHBURY PROJECTS INC. : - National Instrument 62-103
AQ
01:34aVORNADO REALTY TRUST : 09/24/2018 Vornado Acquires a 46% Interest (and now owns 100%) in the Retail and Signage at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel
PU
01:34aNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Celebrates Completion of $37 Million Flood Protection Project at the Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant
BU
01:31aSATURN OIL & GAS : Announces Stock Option Issuance
AQ
01:25aClock ticking, Yes Bank on hunt for new CEO face
AQ
01:22aBONE GROWTH STIMULATING EQUIPMENT MARKET IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS TO 2025 PROFILING MAJOR KEY PLAYERS : This research provides an in-dept analysis of major players like: DJO, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix International, Stryker, Bioventus, Ossatec Benelux, Verve Consulting, IGEA, FWS Medical Device, Elizur
AQ
01:22aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Menlo Therapeutics, Hill International, and Eyenovia on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:21aHIGH PREDICTION TO GROW THE BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET, GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK, DETAIL ANALYSIS BY MICROSOFT, IBM, ORACLE. : The key players in the global business analytics market are IBM, Infor, Tibco Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro strategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation,, QLIK Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc. and Tableau Software, Inc.
AQ
01:21aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Navigators, Invuity, and Integrated Device on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MOLECULAR MEDICINE SPA : MOLECULAR MEDICINE : Carlo Incerti succeeds to Claudio Bordignon as Chairman of the B..
2UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS : Universal Stainless Chairman, President and CEO Dennis M. Oates Named ..
3Charles River Named Multi-Asset Trading System of the Year at 2018 Asia Capital Markets Awards
4HighQ, Feynbrook launch partnership to provide technology solutions to APAC clients
5COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Officials wish happy birthday to retailer

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.