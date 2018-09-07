Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors

09/07/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Tetraphase” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TTPH) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s allegedly false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s July 2017 secondary public offering (“SPO” or the “Offering”); and/or, b) acquired Tetraphase securities between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Tetraphase investors have until September 25, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses on their Tetraphase investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial’s primary endpoints (within the 10% non-inferiority margin); (2) The enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial’s primary endpoints; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Tetraphase’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Tetraphase during the Class Period, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
