Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Velocity Financial, Inc. ("Velocity" or the "Company") (NYSE: VEL) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s January 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”). Velocity investors have until September 28, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Velocity investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In January 2020, Velocity completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 7,250,000 shares at $13 per share and raising approximately $94 million.

On May 13, 2020, the Company announced its financial results for first quarter 2020, the same quarter in which the IPO was conducted. Velocity reported a 50% decrease in net income and disclosed that its loan originations would remain suspended indefinitely, effectively halting potential growth in the Company’s loan portfolio. Moreover, the Company stated that its proportion of non-performing loans had accelerated to $174 million, nearly double the unpaid principal amount year over year.

Since the IPO, the Company’s shares have traded as low as $2.47 per share, or 80% below the $13 IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that at the time of Velocity's initial public offering (the "IPO"), the Company's non-performing loans had dramatically increased in size from the figures provided in the Registration Statement and Prospectus that Velocity had issued in connection with the IPO; (2) that defendants failed to provide any information to investors regarding the potential impact of the novel coronavirus on Velocity's business and operations, despite the fact that the international spread of the virus had already been confirmed at the time of the IPO; (3) as a result, the failure to disclose the substantial and growing proportion of the Company's loans that were non-performing and/or on non-accrual status as of the IPO rendered the statements contained in the Registration Statement and Prospectus regarding the quality of the Company's loan portfolio and underwriting practices materially misleading.

If you purchased Velocity securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:47pIRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : COVID-19, 04 de agosto
PU
03:47pBANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Notice of Correction
PU
03:46pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Global Printed Carton Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 4% Through 2020-2024 | Rise In Demand for Digital Printing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:45pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against YayYo, Inc. – YAYO
BU
03:44pVINCI : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:40pALLIANZ : Italy's Atlantia says hits 'concrete difficulties' in talks on Autostrade split
RE
03:40pCorn Drops on Higher Yield Forecast
DJ
03:40pUGI : PA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group