Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf InnerWorkings, Inc. ("InnerWorkings” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: INWK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2020, InnerWorkings issued a press release revealing the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Therein, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that, “[a]s a result of the material weaknesses previously disclosed, insufficient evidence existed to support the recognition of revenue in arrangements containing bill and hold provisions. Therefore, we deferred the related revenue until product shipped from our warehouse.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.36, or over 17%, to close at $1.68 per share on March 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased InnerWorkings securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:16pNIGERIAN BREWERIES : 'Jobs not threatened at NBPlc'
AQ
12:15pCORONAVIRUS : Premier League wage cuts talks end in deadlock
AQ
12:15pAFCON : 'Our joy, fears, challenges and anger'
AQ
12:15pINTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : 2Baba partners International Breweries to curtail Coronavirus spread
AQ
12:15pMANCHESTER UNITED : Ighalo snubs Shenhua offer, wants Man United stay
AQ
12:15pCORONAVIRUS : Nigerians overseas share their lockdown stories
AQ
12:15pCORONAVIRUS : Lagos health workers get N5b insurance cover
AQ
12:15pCNOVA N : 2019 Annual Report
AQ
12:15pA H BELO : Provides Business Update in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak
AQ
12:15pRAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Establishes Advisory Board, Appoints First Member and Will Acquire Additional Patents and Intellectual Property
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group