Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Cadence Bancorporation Investors (CADE)

09/04/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Cadence Bancorporation (“Cadence” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CADE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 22, 2019, the Company disclosed that “higher credit costs including net charge-offs of $18.6 million and loan provisions of $28.9 million” negatively impacted its second quarter 2019 financial results.

On this news, shares of Cadence fell $3.75 per share, or over 19%, to close at $15.86 per share on July 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Cadence securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
