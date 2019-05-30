Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Intelligent Systems Corporation Investors (INS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:39pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Intelligent Systems Corporation (“Intelligent Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 24, 2019, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the financial expert of the Company’s Audit Committee had engaged in improper accounting practices and that its Chief Executive Officer had engaged in many undisclosed related party transactions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.18, nearly 11%, to close at $34.93 per share on May 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Intelligent Systems securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pCALGON CARBON : Standards Australia partners with Techstreet to deliver greater access and choice for users of Australian Standards®
AQ
08:01pFUTURUS GROUP : Files First Ever Patent to Predict Gratitude Using Artificial Intelligence
PR
08:01pAequus Provides First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
GL
07:59pLAKE RESOURCES NL : High Flow Brines at Cauchari Opens in a new Window
PU
07:59pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Rules Orientation Session – Wigton Windfarm Limited
PU
07:59pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Metro Bank PLC Investors (MBNKF)
BU
07:58pHALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION : First Quarter Results
AQ
07:58pBALLANTYNE STRONG : STRONG Outdoor Increases Investment in Traditional Media Platform with Investment in NYC Premium Taxi Tops
BU
07:56pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Investors (TUSK)
BU
07:54pCAPITAL CITY BANK : CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
2GAP : GAP : cuts profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter; shares slump 11%
3Oil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
4APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
5ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE : statement on Line 5 Tunnel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About