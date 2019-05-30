Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Intelligent Systems Corporation Investors (INS)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Intelligent Systems Corporation (“Intelligent Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 24, 2019, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the financial expert of the Company’s Audit Committee had engaged in improper accounting practices and that its Chief Executive Officer had engaged in many undisclosed related party transactions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.18, nearly 11%, to close at $34.93 per share on May 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

