Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)

08/14/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Nordstrom Inc. (“Nordstrom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JWN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether the Company issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. On November 15, 2018, the Company announced poor same store sales results, weakening sales growth, and that credit card holders charged incorrect interest amounts.

On this news, shares of Nordstrom fell sharply in value on November 16, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nordstrom securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
