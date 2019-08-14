Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Sealed Air Corporation Investors (SEE)

08/14/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 20, 2019, after the market closed, the Company announced that it had terminated for cause its Chief Financial Officer, following an internal review by the Audit Committee. According to the Company, this review is related to an SEC subpoena regarding the selection of the Company’s independent firm and the independence of that audit firm.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 21, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Sealed Air securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
