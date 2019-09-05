Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Verint Systems Inc. Investors (VRNT)

BENSALEM, Pa. , Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Verint Systems Inc. (“Verint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNT ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On May 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report alleging that the Company compensated for slow growth with “aggressive M&A and dubious accounting” and that the Company’s proxy fight with Neuberger Berman raised “significant red flags” about its corporate governance.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.68, nearly 10%, to close at $55.49 per share on May 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

