Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Verint Systems Inc. Investors (VRNT)

09/05/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa. , Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Verint Systems Inc. (“Verint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report alleging that the Company compensated for slow growth with “aggressive M&A and dubious accounting” and that the Company’s proxy fight with Neuberger Berman raised “significant red flags” about its corporate governance.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.68, nearly 10%, to close at $55.49 per share on May 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Verint securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
