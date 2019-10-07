Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of The RealReal, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of The RealReal, Inc. (“RealReal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2019, RealReal completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 17.25 million shares at $20.00.

On August 13, 2019, RealReal disclosed that its average order value for second quarter 2019 results was just $452.61, or essentially flat year-over-year, due to promotional activity by retailers.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.72, or 16%, to close at $14.28 on August 14, 2019. Since the IPO, RealReal stock has traded as low as $12.80 per share, a significant decline from the $20 IPO price.

If you purchased RealReal securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:22pMESOBLAST : Change in substantial holding
PU
06:22pHEARTLAND EXPRESS : SmartWay® Excellence Award
PU
06:22pCHORUS : 1. Cover DRP Notification of issue of securities
PU
06:22pHUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY : Clarification announcement
PU
06:22pCourt Unseals Order Conditionally Certifying Age Discrimination Collective Action Suit Against IKEA Filed By Console Mattiacci Law
GL
06:20pOMA reports a 6.2% increase in September 2019 passenger traffic
GL
06:17pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Notice to Shareholders - Postponement of the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
06:17pCORERO NETWORK SECURITY : Product Communication – End of Life Information NTD 120
PU
06:17pLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Mineralised system extended 400m north at Kathleen Valley
PU
06:17pHONG KONG RESOURCES : List of directors and their role and function
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Jitterbit Expands Presence in Asia Pacific Region
2ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP. : Element Fleet Management Updates Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call
3ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SmileDirectClub Inc...
4Quentin Olde Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director
5UNIGOLD INC. : UNIGOLD : Sadly Announces the Passing of Daniel Danis, Director

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group