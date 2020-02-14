Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 07:28pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVU) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 8, 2019, CPI announced that its previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 should no longer be relied upon due to an error related to the Company’s billing process which caused an overstatement of revenue.

On this news, CPI’s share price fell 8.5% to close at $6.34 per share on February 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 14, 2020, CPI announced that its financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019 should no longer be relied upon because “certain revenues and net income were recognized prematurely or inaccurately.” Additionally, the Company announced that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.80, or nearly 27%, to close at $4.87 per share on February 14, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased CPI securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:19pMONSTER ENERGY : 's Courtney Duncan Premieres ‘Girl on Fire' Mini-Doc Ahead of World Title Defense
BU
08:07pSUCCESSFUL PARTNERSHIP EXTENDED : BMW i to continue as ‘ABB FIA Formula E Official Vehicle Partner'.
PU
08:06pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Investors
BU
08:02pAIRBUS : U.S. raises tariffs on European-built aircraft in ongoing dispute over subsidies
RE
08:02pAIRBUS : says higher U.S. tariffs on EU planes will harm U.S. airlines, consumers
RE
08:02pAGRIOS GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD : . Amends Warrants
AQ
08:01pTIMELINE : Highlights of the 16-year Airbus, Boeing trade war
RE
08:01pLUCKIN COFFEE : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Luckin Coffee Inc. - LK
PR
08:01pBCOR HSC LOPE TILE : Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims
GL
08:01pHelicopter Ice Protection System Market 2019-2023 | Advancements in Electrical Architecture in New-generation Helicopters to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American, United push back 737 MAX return amid new approval delays
2MOSAIC ACQUISITION CORP. : MOSAIC ACQUISITION : Vivint Completes Refinancing Transactions
3CARNIVAL PLC : CARNIVAL, T-MOBILE, BARCLAYS: Stocks That Defined the Week
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS Pledges End to Coal Funding, Stricter Oil Rules -- 2nd Update
5ALPHABET INC. : Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group