Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Farfetch Limited Investors (FTCH)

09/04/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Farfetch Limited (“Farfetch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTCH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for second quarter 2019. The Company also announced the $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.12, over 44%, to close at $10.13 on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Farfetch securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
