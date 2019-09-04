Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors

09/04/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release delaying its second quarter earnings conference call and quarterly report, citing an ongoing review by its audit committee.  Among other things, the review concerned related party transactions, potential conflicts of interest, and expense reimbursements.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.59 per share, or over 26%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ProPetro securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
