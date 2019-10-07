Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Sunnova Energy International Inc. Investors (NOVA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOVA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In July 2019, Sunnova completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 14 million shares of common stock for $12 per share.

On August 19, 2019, Sunnova reported a net loss of $85.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $22.7 million in the prior year period, due to net losses on interest rate swaps.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.85 per share, nearly 8%, to close at $10.36 per share on August 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Sunnova’s stock has traded as low as $10.36 per share, or nearly 14% below its $12 IPO price.

If you purchased Sunnova securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:22pMESOBLAST : Change in substantial holding
PU
06:22pHEARTLAND EXPRESS : SmartWay® Excellence Award
PU
06:22pCHORUS : 1. Cover DRP Notification of issue of securities
PU
06:22pHUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY : Clarification announcement
PU
06:22pCourt Unseals Order Conditionally Certifying Age Discrimination Collective Action Suit Against IKEA Filed By Console Mattiacci Law
GL
06:20pOMA reports a 6.2% increase in September 2019 passenger traffic
GL
06:17pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Notice to Shareholders - Postponement of the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
06:17pCORERO NETWORK SECURITY : Product Communication – End of Life Information NTD 120
PU
06:17pLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Mineralised system extended 400m north at Kathleen Valley
PU
06:17pHONG KONG RESOURCES : List of directors and their role and function
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Court Unseals Order Conditionally Certifying Age Discrimination Collective Action Suit Against IKEA Filed B..
2HUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT
3HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC. : HEARTLAND EXPRESS : SmartWay® Excellence Award
4CHORUS LTD : CHORUS : 1. Cover DRP Notification of issue of securities
5MESOBLAST LIMITED : MESOBLAST : Change in substantial holding

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group