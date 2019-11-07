Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Sunnova Energy International Inc. Investors (NOVA)

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOVA ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



In July 2019, Sunnova completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 14 million shares of common stock for $12 per share.

On August 19, 2019, Sunnova reported a net loss of $85.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $22.7 million in the prior year period, due to net losses on interest rate swaps.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.85 per share, nearly 8%, to close at $10.36 per share on August 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Sunnova’s stock has traded as low as $10.36 per share, or nearly 14% below its $12 IPO price.

