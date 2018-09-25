Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Reminds Investors of the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of LogMeIn, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased LogMeIn, Inc. (“LogMeIn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOGM) securities between March 1, 2017, and July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). LogMeIn investors have until October 19, 2018, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 27, 2018, during a conference call with investors, CEO Bill Wagner detailed “executional missteps” related to the company's $1.8 billion merger with GoToMeeting. Specifically, Wagner claimed that customers were not renewing their subscriptions to the suite of corporate videoconferencing tools that LogMeIn acquired from Citrix in February 2017. On this news, LogMeIn’s share price fell 25%, or $26.60, to close at $77.85 on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

