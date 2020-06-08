Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills promotes Matt Emsley to China head

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 06:08am EDT

(This June 1 story corrects spelling of Herbert in headline and first para)

Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills has appointed Matt Emsley as its new managing partner for China, according to a statement on Monday. 

Emsley, based in Hong Kong, will replace May Tai who has become the firm's managing partner for Asia, the statement said.

Emsley has been with the firm for almost 22 years, according to his LinkedIn profile, and specialises in corporate finance law.

Among his most recent roles, he acted as adviser to the joint sponsors for the HK$2.34 billion Hong Kong listing last month of Peijia Medical.

He is a member of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's listing committee which vets initial public offering (IPO) candidates.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:19aJapan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response
RE
11:18aMONETARY POLICY MEETING OF THE GOVERNING COUNCIL OF THE ECB : statement by Governor Boštjan Vasle
PU
11:17aPG&E expects to raise $5.75 billion from public offerings to fund bankruptcy exit
RE
11:17aChina's finance ministry asks local governments not to ignore debt risks
RE
11:16aStocks inch up on quick economic revival hopes
RE
11:13aInvitation to bid for 12-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
PU
11:13aSTORY : Young Gambians lead the way to safety
PU
11:08aU.S. Fed's Main Street lending facility likely to start with a whimper
RE
11:08aLaw firm Herbert Smith Freehills promotes Matt Emsley to China head
RE
10:58aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Keep rally going as U.S. jobs data lifts recovery hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca shares down 2% after report it approached Gilead over tie-up
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
5AMS AG : AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for COO Dr. Thomas Stockmeier until end of 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group