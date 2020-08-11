Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law360 Quotes David Vondle on Remote Hearings at the ITC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Akin Gump intellectual property partner David Vondle has been quoted in the Law360 article 'After 5-Month Standstill, ITC Gears Up For Remote Hearings.' The article reports on preparations by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to begin online hearings-the first since the coronavirus pandemic put most patent cases on hold earlier this year.

Evidentiary hearings in patent cases, according to Law360, have been at a standstill since March. Vondle said getting through all the hearings that were on hold for months, as well as those that were originally scheduled for this fall, could present some challenges. The cases, he said, are mostly done apart from the evidentiary hearing, yet there have been 'five months going on six months of no hearings, which is very atypical for the ITC.'

Once the judges get through the backlog of hearings that need to take place, they will produce a larger-than-usual number of decisions that will need to be reviewed by the commission before they take effect, which could delay the final outcome in some cases, Vondle noted. He added that 'the number-one issue will be accommodating the schedules of witnesses who are located outside the United States and trying to get a time that works for them.'

'Everybody's fingers are crossed that the ITC is going to open up again, but at this point it's hard to project when that's actually going to be,' Vondle added. 'It's just like everything else - we're all sort of stuck in this purgatory where we're just waiting and seeing what's going to happen.'

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 21:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pStoneCo Ltd. Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-on Offering of Class A Common Shares
GL
05:59pTarga Resources Partners LP Prices Upsized $1.0 Billion Offering of Senior Notes
GL
05:59pENTHUSIAST GAMING : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results with Increase in Direct Sales and Subscriptions
AQ
05:59pALBERTSONS : Announces Pricing of Its Upsized Senior Notes Offering
AQ
05:58pSTONECO LTD : . to Announce Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 and Business Combination Agreement with Linx, tomorrow,  August 12, 2020
AQ
05:58pMexican Aquafeeds Producers and Fish Farmers Participate in USSEC Virtual Course
PU
05:55pWillScot Mobile Mini Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering
GL
05:55pFormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
GL
05:54pTrulieve Launches National Expungement Week Initiative
PR
05:53pS&P GLOBAL : Builders FirstSource Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; FB Financial & CoreCivic to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed
2WH GROUP LIMITED : WH : Six-Month Net Profit Rose 19%
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Re..
5MBB SE : MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 1..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group