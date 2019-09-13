LawPay : Introduces Custom Solutions Team to Further Enhance Enterprise Offerings

The leading name in legal payment processing is strengthening its ability to provide engineering support specifically to firms with heavily-customized workflows

The legal payment experts at LawPay are excited to announce its Custom Solutions Team. This specialized branch of LawPay’s engineering team works directly with law practices to understand each firm’s unique needs and build custom solutions that seamlessly integrate payment processing into preferred workflows and applications.

“Many of the firms we work with—especially large, enterprise-level offices—have needs, pain points, and technical requests that are unique to them and their office,” said Tom West, CEO of LawPay. “Our Custom Solutions Team will offer individualized support to these firms via specialized account management, support representatives, training experts, and hands-on development work.”

The LawPay team is singularly dedicated to transforming the way legal professionals accept payment. Their commitment to innovation and position as industry leaders have earned them a reputation as experts in legal payments. LawPay is the only payment solution offered as an Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) VIP Business Partner. The company was also invited to join the PDAC board for the ALA.

“Our experience with LawPay has been excellent. Our Accounting Specialists find using LawPay for processing credit cards much easier than the previous bank platform,” said Stuart Maslanik, CFO at Lewis, Longman & Walker, P.A. “We believe our collections has drastically improved, with the online payment feature clients are paying bills without contacting our office. Over the last 90 days 43 percent of our clients entered their own payment.”

In addition to developing custom integrations for users, LawPay’s Custom Solutions Team will work directly with users to build features and functionality that extends the core LawPay product to meet their specific needs. Call us today at 800-976-6416 and visit lawpay.com/solutions/enterprise to find out how we can save you time, money, and improve collections in your firm.

About LawPay

LawPay was developed specifically to provide a sophisticated payment solution for legal professionals. The LawPay platform contractually protects client funds correctly separating earned and unearned fees and by restricting the ability of any third-party from debiting monies from a trust or IOLTA account. LawPay is available through all 50 state bars and the ABA as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry. Learn more at lawpay.com.

