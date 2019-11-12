LawPay : and AAC Announce Partnership to Create Custom Payment Solutions for Law Firms

LawPay, the industry leader in legal payments, is excited to announce a partnership with AAC, Inc., a full-service consulting group specializing in the implementation and enhancement of financial systems. Together, LawPay and AAC are creating best-in-class payment solutions for law firms using Aderant, Thomson Reuters and other financial management platforms.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with AAC, the industry leader in custom integrations for law firms,” said Tom West, CEO of LawPay. “Together, we are working directly with law firms to discover their unique needs and build solutions that address them.”

LawPay was developed specifically for the legal industry, providing attorneys and their accounts receivable/collections departments with a simple way to accept credit card and eCheck payments from clients. Over the past 15 years, LawPay has built a reputation as the go-to payment solution for firms of all sizes. LawPay’s easy-to-use technology ensures compliance with the American Bar Association (ABA) and trust accounting requirements. Additionally, with technology that exceeds standards for Payment Card Industry Level 1 compliance, sensitive payment data is always protected.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to partner with LawPay to deliver a seamless online payment solution for law firms,” stated Michael Easterling, director of development services at AAC. “We look forward to sharing our vast knowledge of legal financial systems to enhance the LawPay experience for law firms around the world.”

About AAC, Inc.

AAC, Inc. has over twenty years of experience assisting professional service organizations with the implementation, enhancement, and operation of financial systems. AAC utilizes its diverse team of experts to deliver customized, quality solutions for the most complex financial system challenges for clients across the United States and internationally. Learn more at aac-us.com.

About LawPay

LawPay was developed specifically to provide a sophisticated payment solution for legal professionals. The LawPay platform contractually protects client funds by correctly separating earned and unearned fees and by restricting the ability of any third-party from debiting monies from a trust or IOLTA account. LawPay is available through all 50 state bars, more than 60 local and specialty bars, the ABA, and the Association of Legal Administrators as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry. Learn more at lawpay.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005113/en/