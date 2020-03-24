Log in
LawTap : Announces $250,000 COVID-19 Stimulus Package for Small Law Firms

03/24/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

An immediate stimulus package of up to AUD$1,000/GBP£500/USD$600 for eligible law firms to promote their legal services to their local community.

LawTap, which provides appointment booking and scheduling for law firms, is proud to announce a $250,000 COVID-19 stimulus package to support small law firms across Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding is available immediately.

"In the past three weeks, LawTap booking data shows that the average small law firm has experienced a 43% increase in 'socially distant' appointment options - this means phone calls, Skype, Zoom, and where appropriate, appointments at the client's location," said LawTap CEO and co-founder Seamus Byrne.

“We know local communities rely on small law firms to solve their personal and business problems. Ensuring access to justice remains available is more important than ever,” said Seamus.

Seamus anticipates key areas of demand in family law, wills and estates, and small business law, particularly with regard to accessing government stimulus packages, tax breaks, and restructuring to avoid insolvency. Criminal law may also be in demand as people deal with new lockdown laws, and what they mean for freedom of movement. As rental pressures increase, property and real estate lawyers will be essential to assist renegotiation and avert eviction.

“LawTap is determined to play its part,” said Seamus. “This stimulus package is our way of directly and meaningfully supporting small law firms, and their employees, as they strive to remain accessible and support their local communities. We’re all in this together.”

How can law firms access LawTap funding?

Law firms will be automatically eligible for funding if they:

  1. Have paid for one (1) or more LawTap subscriptions (either purchased directly from LawTap or resold by LEAP Legal Software); and
  2. Book 100 or more confirmed client appointments using LawTap or their LEAP Web Portal (powered by LawTap) between 24 March 2020 and 31 May 2020.

Eligible law firms will be reviewed daily and contacted by LawTap within two (2) business days to organise the distribution of their Stimulus Package.

What does funding involve?

If your firm has used LawTap or the LEAP Web Portal for at least 9 months:
You can access up to AUD$1,000 | GBP£500 | USD$600 towards local marketing initiatives. This could include Google Ads, Facebook ads, YouTube ads, leaflet/flyer distribution, or any other locally-targeted marketing as agreed between you and LawTap.

If your firm has used LawTap or the LEAP Web Portal for less than 9 months:
You can access up to AUD$200 | GBP£100 | USD$100 towards local marketing initiatives. This could include Google Ads, Facebook ads, YouTube ads, leaflet/flyer distribution, or any other locally-targeted marketing as agreed between you and LawTap.

About LawTap
Founded in 2015, LawTap is the #1 legal appointment booking and scheduling software for law firms. LawTap seamlessly integrates with all popular calendar systems and is an Official Integration Partner for leading cloud-based legal practice management systems including LEAP and Clio. LawTap also offers LawTap Payments for secure appointment payments.

Learn more at https://lawtap.com.


© Business Wire 2020
