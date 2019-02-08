Lawmakers' Close In on Deal in Talks on Border Funding -- Update

By Natalie Andrews and Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- Negotiators signaled Friday they were zeroing in on a compromise spending package that boosts funding for border barriers and related security measures, with the goal of reaching a bipartisan deal early next week and avoiding a new partial government shutdown.

Lawmakers of both parties declined to discuss specifics, but they indicated they were negotiating in the range of $1.3 billion to $2 billion that would include funding for barriers and other measures. That's well short of President Trump's earlier demand of $5.7 billion, but could mark an increase from the $1.3 billion that was allocated for border security in fiscal 2018.

Negotiators also need to work out differences over the cost and type of the structures, as well as other sticking points, with the goal of passing legislation and sending it to Mr. Trump's desk for his signature before government funding expires at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 16.

"If Republicans want to get this done by Feb. 15, Monday is kind of where we need to land," said Rep. Pete Aguilar (D., Calif.). "They've got to respond to some offers in a quick fashion, and we've got to make some progress."

Republicans on Friday made clear that they had backed off of Mr. Trump's call for $5.7 billion to install more than 230 miles of barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border, aiming for a dollar figure that could be less than half of that.

"I want the highest possible number that we can get, but I would hope that we can get north of $2 billion," said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R., Tenn.), a member of the conference committee whose Democratic and Republican members from the House and Senate are charged with hashing out a deal that can then be presented to the full House and Senate for approval.

A Trump administration official said the White House feels optimistic about talks and that there is a "workable number, potentially," on border security. "There is actually an appetite for some kind of compromise and to put this issue to bed for the time being," the official said.

Democrats, meanwhile, insisted that a border-security compromise not be overly reliant on physical barriers.

"We will not agree to $2 billion in funding for barriers," said Evan Hollander, spokesman for the House Appropriations Committee. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) said he saw the latest offer that Republicans sent to Democrats on Thursday, and that "it's not $5.7 billion for the wall. It's not anywhere close."

A bipartisan bill passed last year in the Senate included $1.6 billion for border security, though that never passed in the House. A Democratic aide said that if Democrats agree to a number above that, they will want concessions on their priorities, such as the number of detention beds and asylum rules.

Mr. Trump, who spent much of the day at Walter Reed hospital for his annual physical, didn't answer any questions upon returning to the White House. In comments Friday to Fox News, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley declined to provide details on the state of the talks, but said of lawmakers: "We expect them to do their jobs and put forth a package that actually protects the American people, keeps the government open and funds it at responsible levels."

The border barriers are just one piece of the negotiations. Lawmakers from both parties said they were still far apart on other security elements that must be hammered out, but indicated none were show stoppers.

"It's getting close," said Mr. Cuellar about the two parties.

Mr. Cuellar, along with a handful of Republicans and Democratic lawmakers, headed to Camp David on Friday for overnight meetings with Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff. The agenda was unknown, but Mr. Cuellar said he believed the potential deal would be discussed.

Lawmakers haven't agreed on the number of detention beds for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Democrats are pushing for a lower number, believing that it would limit how many people that ICE could detain, while Republicans want a higher number, saying it is for humanitarian reasons to process asylum claims.

"There are longstanding partisan differences on detention beds, on ICE, on border patrol and lots of things," said Rep. David Price (D., N.C.), a member of the conference committee. "But there seems to be determination and goodwill to see this through. I'm very hopeful now."

A lingering question for the 17-member bipartisan conference committee remained whether Mr. Trump would sign a deal reached by congressional negotiators. The five-week shutdown that ended last month was set off by Mr. Trump's demand for border-wall funding, which Democrats rejected.

"I can't say what the president will or will not do," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) told reporters Friday. He said that in his conversations with the president, Mr. Trump has said he would prefer a legislative answer to the border-wall dispute -- rather than declaring a national emergency to circumvent Congress.

Conservative Republicans may attempt to scuttle any deal and persuade Mr. Trump not to sign it. Pushback from conservatives stopped Mr. Trump short of signing a short-term funding deal in December that would have avoided the record-long shutdown.

Democrats have signaled a willingness to support barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border but said they wanted to do it strategically, and disagreed with recommendations by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on where the wall should be placed.

"We're not saying no, we're just saying pay attention to the details," said Mr. Cuellar, whose Texas district touches the border.

If no deal is reached, Mr. Trump has said he could declare a national emergency and try to move military construction or Army Corps of Engineers funds to build his border barriers, though such a move would draw legal challenges.

