Lawmakers Propose Bill On Bankruptcy Case Location

By Katy Stech Ferek

Federal lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require financially troubled companies filing for bankruptcy protection to use a courtroom close to their headquarters, resurrecting an issue that has divided leading presidential challengers.

The bipartisan bill introduced this week would send chapter 11 cases to courtrooms across the country and, in some instances, away from the popular New York and Delaware hubs. Current federal law allows companies to file for bankruptcy protection -- enabling them to close locations, sell operations, renegotiate union contracts and cut debt -- either where they are incorporated or where they operate much smaller affiliates.

The bill, if successful, would mark the biggest change in decades to the corporate bankruptcy industry's landscape.

The issue has divided former Vice President Joe Biden, a former Delaware senator who has fought to keep the rules that have benefited his home state's local economy, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The former Harvard law professor floated a similar, now-dormant proposal in 2018 with Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas) to change rules that critics say let companies pick favorable courts and keep lower-profile stakeholders, such as employees, from being heard.

Mr. Biden and Ms. Warren have been at odds on bankruptcy law, including on personal bankruptcy issues. Mr. Biden backed legislation in the late 1990s and early 2000s that made it harder for people who have declared bankruptcy to get rid of their debt, changes that Ms. Warren campaigned against.

House lawmakers behind the latest bill said in a statement that it would ensure that "employees, small businesses, and local communities that are most impacted by a Chapter 11 bankruptcy are able to fully and fairly participate in proceedings."

"Justice requires that community stakeholders be able to fully participate and that these proceedings be adjudicated by someone from and knowledgeable of the community, rather than allowing corporations to choose a court where an entire cottage industry has been built around favorable decisions that benefit corporate interests above all else," Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D., Calif.) said in a statement after introducing the bill with House co-sponsors Jim Sensenbrenner (R., Wis.), Charlie Crist (D., Fla.) and Gregory Steube (R., Fla.).

The bill, called the Bankruptcy Venue Reform Act of 2019, would force companies to file for bankruptcy in a courtroom close to their principal place of business. And it would strengthen the public's confidence in the bankruptcy system, its authors said.

Supporters of the existing rules argue that the experienced judges in the two popular venues for bankruptcy filings can better handle complicated issues in a big case. Potential delays in the courtroom of a less experienced judge cost money that bankrupt companies don't have, they have argued.

A 2017 study estimated that it takes up to four years for a judge to learn how to manage large cases. It also concluded that extra time in bankruptcy court costs $7.5 million in legal fees per case, according to the researchers' review of 1,300 major bankruptcies from 1980 to 2012.

The new proposal drew quick opposition from Delaware representatives, who released a statement saying it would "hurt businesses across the country and deal a significant blow to Delaware's economy, risking thousands of jobs in the legal and business services sectors."

"Companies from around the country choose to incorporate in Delaware specifically because of the expertise and experience of our judges, attorneys, and business leaders," Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, said in a statement. "Experienced bankruptcy courts and judges are critical to ensuring that restructurings preserve the underlying businesses and save jobs."

--Ken Thomas and Becky Yerak contributed to this article.

