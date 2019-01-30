Lawmakers Seek to Break Immigration Impasse -- 3rd Update

By Natalie Andrews and Kristina Peterson

WASHINGTON -- Negotiations over border security began Wednesday, as House Democrats unveiled an opening offer and signaled flexibility in coming talks even as the idea of President Trump's desired border wall appeared to remain a sticking point between the parties.

With less than three weeks for lawmakers to negotiate, House Democrats proposed a tightening of security along the border with investments in technology and staffing, but no new physical barriers, which Mr. Trump has said he requires in order to avoid another partial government shutdown. House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D., N.Y.) indicated she was keeping options open for striking a compromise before current government funding expires on Feb. 15.

"Everything is on the table," she told reporters after the first meeting of the 17 lawmakers tasked with forging a deal. Democrats declined to specify how much their proposal would cost, but last week they had discussed proposing more than $5 billion in border-security funding.

The bipartisan and bicameral committee in the next few weeks must strike a deal on Homeland Security Department funding and Mr. Trump must sign it, or 800,000 federal employees who just returned to their offices could face new furloughs or the prospect of working again without pay.

The group, which was appointed by party leadership, focused on the meaning of a wall or a physical barrier. Mr. Trump has since moved away from his desire for a concrete wall along the full length of the border and has said he would be open to steel slats, a form of fencing that is already used.

Late last week, Mr. Trump agreed to reopen the government even without new funding for a wall, setting up the new three-week deadline and congressional panel.

Mrs. Lowey, who is leading the panel, said she would support an increase in aircraft on the border and improved equipment at ports of entry to scan cars for drugs, but she dismissed a need for a lengthy wall.

"Smart border security is not overly reliant on physical barriers, which the Trump administration has failed to demonstrate are cost-effective compared to better technology and more personnel," Mrs. Lowey said in opening statements.

The task at hand involves spending bills that cover nine major federal agencies, including the Transportation and Justice Departments. But the president's demand for $5.7 billion toward a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border -- which led to the 35-day shutdown -- complicates the negotiations.

Wednesday morning, hours before the scheduled start to the talks, Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter that if the group "is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time!"

Republicans said they also wanted a deal but stuck to the position that physical barriers are necessary. They also indicated they were flexible on the dollar amount.

"I would hope in the course and scope of negotiations that we could get a very strong, sufficient down payment on the wall," said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R., Tenn.), a member of the conference committee. "From my standpoint, I don't want to be just adamant that I had to have $5.7 billion or everything falls apart."

The negotiations are expected to happen largely behind closed doors over the next two weeks.

A senior Trump administration official said the White House hasn't yet settled on a strategy for engaging with lawmakers. In the previous negotiations, senior White House officials met regularly with lawmakers, and Mr. Trump occasionally hosted meetings at the White House -- all to no avail.

"If they are making progress, we can stay out of it," the senior administration official said. "If not, it might require us to be up there again" on Capitol Hill. "It's too soon to know."

Lawmakers from both parties have said they will rely on experts to determine what is needed. Customs and Border Protection officials briefed reporters during the shutdown on the need for what they described as a "border wall system" of "interdependent" elements, in which they backed some of the White House's arguments but undermined others.

Officials said that while agents and technology helped them retain control over the southwest border, "the barrier itself is the backbone of the system."

The physical barrier, they added, was most important in buying time for agents attempting to intercept illegal crossings into the U.S., and particularly in the cases of people seeking to travel deeper into the U.S. rather than the asylum seekers who have turned themselves over to border agents.

Mrs. Lowey said she expected the group to try to have a final agreement reached by the end of next week. That would give Congress another week to pass the legislation in each chamber and for it to be signed by the president.

Peter Nicholas and Louise Radnofsky contributed to this article.

