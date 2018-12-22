Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lawmakers Struggle to Avoid Partial Shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 01:15am CET

By Natalie Andrews and Kristina Peterson

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government headed toward a partial shutdown on Friday as the White House and Congress failed to agree on funding for a wall along the Southern border.

Senators struck a bipartisan deal to continue negotiating, but the lack of an agreement left the federal government on the verge of shutting about a quarter of its offices, an outcome likely to have little immediate effect because it would fall on an extended holiday weekend.

The midnight expiration of seven spending bills loomed over a hectic day that saw Senate leaders hold a vote open for hours while lawmakers rushed back into town to consider a measure that passed the House Thursday night. Earlier Friday, President Trump had urged Republican senators to get behind the House bill, which included $5.7 billion for his proposed wall for the U.S. border with Mexico.

But Republicans, who had passed a stopgap spending bill Wednesday with no border-wall funding, took until late in the afternoon to pass a procedural vote on the House bill.

Leaders then agreed to continue negotiations and said they wouldn't hold further votes until the White House and both chambers had reached a deal. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) told his members that no votes in the chamber were expected before noon Saturday as the talks were to continue.

Any spending measure would need 60 votes in the Senate, giving Democrats leverage because of the GOP's slim 51-49 majority.

Friday's drama capped a weekslong back-and-forth as Mr. Trump sought to fulfill a core campaign pledge just as the shutdown possibility threatened to keep lawmakers from leaving for their year-end recess. The House had been expected to pass the Senate stopgap bill, but it instead passed a spending measure on Thursday night that included the $5.7 billion for wall funding, largely on party lines, when conservative House lawmakers pushed back and Mr. Trump was lambasted by conservative commentators.

Late-afternoon Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) met with Vice President Mike Pence, White House budget director and incoming chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner at the administration's request, a Schumer aide said.

Mr. Schumer told the men that Democrats wouldn't support any proposal with funding for a border wall, but said the two proposals that contained border-security money that Democratic leaders offered the president last week are still possible, as is the stopgap bill already passed by the Senate.

Sen. Bob Corker (R., Tenn.) told reporters soon after that an agreement on the next procedural step had been reached in a meeting among him, Mr. Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), Sen. Jeff Flake (R., Ariz.) and Messrs. Pence, Kushner and Mulvaney.

"It charts the course forward, gives us the best chance of actually coming to a solution," Mr. Corker said. While Mr. Trump hadn't been present in the meeting, he is "very aware of what is happening," Mr. Corker said. "We think we have a way of going forward."

Mr. Trump, for his part, on Friday tried to shift blame to Democrats for a potential shutdown, even as he said last week that he would shoulder responsibility.

"It's up to the Democrats whether or not we have a shutdown tonight," the president said in the Oval Office. "I hope we don't but we're totally prepared for a very long shutdown."

Senators on both sides of the aisle simmered Friday, arguing Mr. Trump had reneged on an understanding with Mr. McConnell that he would sign the "clean" stopgap bill passed by the Senate.

"Are Republicans really going to trust the guidance that comes out of the White House on a go-forward basis? This is a juvenile place we find ourselves," Mr. Corker said.

At one point Friday, Mr. McConnell held up a button reading "Senate Cranky Coalition," saying it reflected the "unanimous position" of Senate Republicans forced to return to Washington.

Democrats lambasted Mr. Trump for, in their view, ceding to pressure from the conservative commentators who criticized his willingness to accept a spending bill without border wall funding.

"They ought to invite Sean Hannity in to negotiate this," said Sen. Dick Durbin (D., Ill.), referring to the Fox News personality and Trump confidant. "He's obviously the one calling the shots for the president."

Meanwhile, a contingent of Republicans were encouraging the president to hold up the bill to get his wall funding.

"We're strongly aligned, the senators and the president, that it's time to provide the funding to secure the southern border," said Sen. Steve Daines (R., Mont.).

The president at one point encouraged Mr. McConnell to change the rules of the Senate to enable spending bills to pass with a majority instead of the 60 votes required to clear procedural hurdles. Senate Republicans immediately voiced opposition to that idea on Twitter, and a McConnell spokesman said the leader supports current Senate rules.

As they awaited the Senate to take action, House lawmakers on Friday were making plans for a partial government closure.

"I think unfortunately we will have a shutdown. I don't think a sober look at the political realities can reach any other conclusion," said retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R., Fla.), who opposes a border wall.

--

Alex Leary

contributed to this article.

Write to Natalie Andrews at Natalie.Andrews@wsj.com and Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35aAs FAANG stocks falter, fund managers make bets on survivors
RE
02:33aShutdown Looms Over Wall Funding
DJ
01:40aU S FOREST SERVICE : A Statement from Forest Service Chief on executive order promoting active management
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aLawmakers Struggle to Avoid Partial Shutdown
DJ
12:54aWhite House unveils goals for Japan trade talks
RE
12:52aJD.com CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
RE
12:50aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council 1533 Committee Meets with Group of Experts on Democratic Republic of Congo
PU
12:30aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Completes Third Review under Extended Credit Facility for Chad and Approves US$48.6 Million Disbursement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JD.COM : JD COM : CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
2BARTLETT BRANDS : Takes Agency Holiday Gifting to an Over-The-Top Extreme with Crazy Infectious Rap Video
3LIGHT SA : RENOVA: Proposal for Alto Sertão III Complex
4CAMPBELL SOUP : CAMPBELL SOUP : Incoming Campbell Soup CEO Clouse to be paid up to $7.4 million in 2019
5ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC : ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES : and Trinidad Announce Take-Over Bid Offer Expired

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.