Lawmakers Struggle to Avoid Partial Shutdown

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government headed toward a partial shutdown on Friday as the White House and Congress failed to agree on funding for a wall along the Southern border.

Senators struck a bipartisan deal to continue negotiating, but the lack of an agreement left the federal government on the verge of shutting about a quarter of its offices, an outcome likely to have little immediate effect because it would fall on an extended holiday weekend.

The midnight expiration of seven spending bills loomed over a hectic day that saw Senate leaders hold a vote open for hours while lawmakers rushed back into town to consider a measure that passed the House Thursday night. Earlier Friday, President Trump had urged Republican senators to get behind the House bill, which included $5.7 billion for his proposed wall for the U.S. border with Mexico.

But Republicans, who had passed a stopgap spending bill Wednesday with no border-wall funding, took until late in the afternoon to pass a procedural vote on the House bill.

Leaders then agreed to continue negotiations and said they wouldn't hold further votes until the White House and both chambers had reached a deal. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) told his members that no votes in the chamber were expected before noon Saturday as the talks were to continue.

Any spending measure would need 60 votes in the Senate, giving Democrats leverage because of the GOP's slim 51-49 majority.

Friday's drama capped a weekslong back-and-forth as Mr. Trump sought to fulfill a core campaign pledge just as the shutdown possibility threatened to keep lawmakers from leaving for their year-end recess. The House had been expected to pass the Senate stopgap bill, but it instead passed a spending measure on Thursday night that included the $5.7 billion for wall funding, largely on party lines, when conservative House lawmakers pushed back and Mr. Trump was lambasted by conservative commentators.

Late-afternoon Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) met with Vice President Mike Pence, White House budget director and incoming chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner at the administration's request, a Schumer aide said.

Mr. Schumer told the men that Democrats wouldn't support any proposal with funding for a border wall, but said the two proposals that contained border-security money that Democratic leaders offered the president last week are still possible, as is the stopgap bill already passed by the Senate.

Sen. Bob Corker (R., Tenn.) told reporters soon after that an agreement on the next procedural step had been reached in a meeting among him, Mr. Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), Sen. Jeff Flake (R., Ariz.) and Messrs. Pence, Kushner and Mulvaney.

"It charts the course forward, gives us the best chance of actually coming to a solution," Mr. Corker said. While Mr. Trump hadn't been present in the meeting, he is "very aware of what is happening," Mr. Corker said. "We think we have a way of going forward."

Mr. Trump, for his part, on Friday tried to shift blame to Democrats for a potential shutdown, even as he said last week that he would shoulder responsibility.

"It's up to the Democrats whether or not we have a shutdown tonight," the president said in the Oval Office. "I hope we don't but we're totally prepared for a very long shutdown."

Senators on both sides of the aisle simmered Friday, arguing Mr. Trump had reneged on an understanding with Mr. McConnell that he would sign the "clean" stopgap bill passed by the Senate.

"Are Republicans really going to trust the guidance that comes out of the White House on a go-forward basis? This is a juvenile place we find ourselves," Mr. Corker said.

At one point Friday, Mr. McConnell held up a button reading "Senate Cranky Coalition," saying it reflected the "unanimous position" of Senate Republicans forced to return to Washington.

Democrats lambasted Mr. Trump for, in their view, ceding to pressure from the conservative commentators who criticized his willingness to accept a spending bill without border wall funding.

"They ought to invite Sean Hannity in to negotiate this," said Sen. Dick Durbin (D., Ill.), referring to the Fox News personality and Trump confidant. "He's obviously the one calling the shots for the president."

Meanwhile, a contingent of Republicans were encouraging the president to hold up the bill to get his wall funding.

"We're strongly aligned, the senators and the president, that it's time to provide the funding to secure the southern border," said Sen. Steve Daines (R., Mont.).

The president at one point encouraged Mr. McConnell to change the rules of the Senate to enable spending bills to pass with a majority instead of the 60 votes required to clear procedural hurdles. Senate Republicans immediately voiced opposition to that idea on Twitter, and a McConnell spokesman said the leader supports current Senate rules.

As they awaited the Senate to take action, House lawmakers on Friday were making plans for a partial government closure.

"I think unfortunately we will have a shutdown. I don't think a sober look at the political realities can reach any other conclusion," said retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R., Fla.), who opposes a border wall.

