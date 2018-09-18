Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lawrence Todd Maxwell Has Commercial Real Estate Advice For 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Los Angeles, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrence Todd Maxwell CEO, World Renown Commercial Real Estate Leasing Company Exceutive, Received a Top Commercial Real Estate Award For Over 20 years In The Industry.

The banquet was filled when Lawrence Todd Maxwell accepted a award in Tampa Florida just a few days ago. Todd managed MX Properties for over 24 years and has vast experience in commercial leasing and owning property. He was also a board member at Century Companies since 1992 and was a managing member/majority owner of Retail Solutions Advisors since 2014. 

Todd Maxwell stated: If interest rates are not going to rise significantly in the coming year 2018, the commercial land benefit would be that the cost of borrowing and the value of properties can be expected to remain stable in a stance. On another side, the removal of significant rate hikes could potentially pose the risk of a bubble, as it removes lender incentive to tighten lending standards. Also this could be an indication the biggest economy is not particularly strong, as it should be, which could in turn put new buying in the commercial real estate industry, at a slower or medium pace". Lawrence Todd Maxwell also stated the economy is strong for commercial leasing and lending. 

See Lawrence Todd Maxwell Linkedin

See Todd Maxwells Twitter: 

See Todd Maxwells Facebook: 

See Lawrence Todd Maxwell Google: 

See Lawrence Todd Maxwell CEO Vimeo:

See Lawrence Todd Maxwell Commercial Real Estate Pinterest: 

Written and reviewed by SEOChampion.com a Las Vegas Web Marketing company est in 1999

Michael Rotkin
CEO of SEOChampion.com 
seochampionmike@gmail.com
702-772-9357

SeoChampion logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:43pMERCEDES-BENZ PRESENTS THE UNIMOG AT INNOTRANS 2018 : The Unimog road-railer: Efficient on road and rail
PU
03:43pCIENA : to Make Waves at Submarine Networks World with Insights on the Industry’s Future
PU
03:43pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks open higher on Wall Street
AQ
03:43pSAP : Named as a Leader in B2B and B2C Commerce Suites by Independent Research Firm
PU
03:42pITS WORLD 2018 :   PTV Group honoured as ambassador for Mobility as a Service (MaaS)
AQ
03:41pGREEN HYGIENICS : GRYN) is Growing Organic Cannabis with Space Age Technology
AQ
03:41pThe Painful Cost of Dental Care
BU
03:41pHEIDENHAIN : ’s CNC Pilot 640 Lathe Control Offers Exciting New Functionality
BU
03:40pABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK : ADIB aims to boost lending after capital increase
AQ
03:40pMICHELIN : Employee share ownership plan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.