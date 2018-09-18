Los Angeles, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrence Todd Maxwell CEO, World Renown Commercial Real Estate Leasing Company Exceutive, Received a Top Commercial Real Estate Award For Over 20 years In The Industry.

The banquet was filled when Lawrence Todd Maxwell accepted a award in Tampa Florida just a few days ago. Todd managed MX Properties for over 24 years and has vast experience in commercial leasing and owning property. He was also a board member at Century Companies since 1992 and was a managing member/majority owner of Retail Solutions Advisors since 2014.

Todd Maxwell stated: If interest rates are not going to rise significantly in the coming year 2018, the commercial land benefit would be that the cost of borrowing and the value of properties can be expected to remain stable in a stance. On another side, the removal of significant rate hikes could potentially pose the risk of a bubble, as it removes lender incentive to tighten lending standards. Also this could be an indication the biggest economy is not particularly strong, as it should be, which could in turn put new buying in the commercial real estate industry, at a slower or medium pace". Lawrence Todd Maxwell also stated the economy is strong for commercial leasing and lending.

See Lawrence Todd Maxwell Linkedin

See Todd Maxwells Twitter:

See Todd Maxwells Facebook:

See Lawrence Todd Maxwell Google:

See Lawrence Todd Maxwell CEO Vimeo:

See Lawrence Todd Maxwell Commercial Real Estate Pinterest:

Written and reviewed by SEOChampion.com a Las Vegas Web Marketing company est in 1999

Michael Rotkin CEO of SEOChampion.com seochampionmike@gmail.com 702-772-9357