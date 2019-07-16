Lawsuit Filed Against Uber in San Francisco Superior Court

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jul 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- On July 8, 2019, Rahman Law PC filed a lawsuit on behalf of their client, a cyclist, against Uber after Uber failed to take responsibility for a May 23, 2018 accident in which an Uber driver veered across several lanes of traffic on Market Street in San Francisco, running a bicyclist off the road and into a light pole. The reckless behavior of the Uber driver was caught on video by witnesses.



Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/ZffYZDkIUwg.



The cyclist was treated for his injuries at St. Mary's Medical Center emergency department. Despite the fact the cyclist suffered serious injuries, Uber has refused to take responsibility for the damages suffered by the cyclist, forcing a lawsuit to be filed.



As Uber forces the use of confidentiality clauses in all settlements with injured parties, it remains difficult to identify the volume of injuries and deaths caused by Uber drivers in California. By design, the use of such confidentiality clauses and gag orders protects the illusion that Uber remains a safe method of public transportation.



About Rahman Law PC:



The personal injury lawyers at Rahman Law PC are powerful advocates for people who have been injured through no fault of their own. What makes Rahman Law PC different from other personal injury law firms is they care about what happens to their clients; they aggressively advocate for their clients' interests and have a personal relationship with each client, taking the time to listen and figure out solutions that make sense from a legal point of view but also from a human perspective.



By providing the highest quality legal services to those who have been injured or have suffered wrongdoing at the hands of other individuals, corporations, or public entities, the personal injury attorneys and trial lawyers at Rahman Law PC have a proven track record of results and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for clients throughout California. Rahman Law PC offers clients attentive service backed with big firm experience, making them ready to take on any opponent.



To learn more about the personal injury lawyers at Rahman Law PC, visit https://www.rahmanlawsf.com or call (415) 956-9245 in San Francisco, (805) 619-3108 in Paso Robles, California.



Caption: Uber driver runs bicyclist off the road in San Francisco.



