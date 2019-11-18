Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lawsuit against Boeing seeks to hold board liable for 737 MAX problems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 05:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

A shareholder lawsuit filed on Monday accused Boeing Co's board of doing nothing to investigate the safety of the 737 MAX until the fast-selling plane suffered a second deadly crash in five months.

The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge facing Boeing over the 737 MAX crash in Indonesia in October 2018 that killed all 189 passengers and crew and another in Ethiopia that killed all 157 people in March.

The 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since the Ethiopian crash as Boeing seeks regulatory approval for updates to software believed to have played a role in both crashes.

Monday's lawsuit, filed in the Court of Chancery in Delaware, where Boeing is incorporated, said the first crash was "the biggest red flag an airline manufacturer can face."

The lawsuit, brought by the Kirby Family Partnership, a Boeing investor, alleges the directors breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and seeks to hold them personally liable for damage caused to Boeing, which could run into the billions of dollars.

Boeing declined to comment.

The Kirby Family Partnership obtained internal corporate records that show the board did not take action to ensure the safety of the 737 MAX until after the second crash, according to the complaint, which includes numerous redactions.

The lawsuit is a so-called derivative complaint, meaning the shareholder seeks to act on behalf of the corporation to hold the directors and officers liable.

Unlike shareholder class action cases seeking to recover losses from falling stock prices, derivative cases are often settled for commitments to change corporate governance.

Two other derivative lawsuits have been filed against Boeing's board, both last month. The Kirby Family Partnership also filed one in Cook County, Illinois, where Boeing is headquartered, and individual investor Arthur Isman filed a case in Delaware's Court of Chancery.

Boeing is already defending itself against lawsuits by families of passengers killed in the crashes, by shareholders over the drop in the stock price and by pilots over lost pay.

Airlines with 737 MAX jets are also demanding compensation for the cost of the global grounding, now in its ninth month.

The company is also being investigated by U.S. lawmakers, aviation and transportation authorities and is the target of a federal criminal probe.

Boeing's shares, which have lost 12 percent since the second crash, closed down 0.6% at $369.46 on Monday.

By Tom Hals and Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.60% 369.46 Delayed Quote.15.25%
KIRBY CORPORATION 0.18% 83.2 Delayed Quote.23.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pMACROECONOMICS AND FINANCIAL SEMINARS : The Implications of Tax Loss Carryforwards on Investment Policy. Herve Roche. Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez. November 20, 13:00-14:30 hrs.
PU
05:59pSYNDICATED METALS : High-Grade Gold at Dawsons Confirms Strong Prospectivity
PU
05:50pNZURI COPPER : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
05:46pALABAMA FARMERS FEDERATION : Teachers Attend Cotton Farm-To-Fabric Tour
PU
05:30pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Cube Infrastructure Fund SICAV and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/20)
PU
05:30pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : nabtrade dedicates a day of brokerage to help our farmers
PU
05:28pLawsuit against Boeing seeks to hold board liable for 737 MAX problems
RE
05:28pJustice Department asks court to scrap decades-old 'Paramount' antitrust decrees
RE
05:27pLawsuit claims Burger King's Impossible Whoppers are contaminated by meat
RE
05:26pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Octane Receivables Trust 2019-1
2Bariatric Surgery Devices Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. and Intui..
358.COM INC. : 58 COM : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4EPIC Declares Reverse Stock Split
5GENERAL MILLS : GENERAL MILLS : Quarterly Dividend Declared

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group