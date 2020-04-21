Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Lawsuit claims 10 big banks rigged market for 'odd-lot' U.S. corporate bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 09:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: File photo of people walking by the JP Morgan & Chase Co. building in New York

Ten of the world's largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, have been sued for allegedly conspiring over nearly 14 years to rig prices in the $9.6 trillion U.S. corporate bond market, costing ordinary investors billions of dollars.

The proposed class action filed on Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan said the banks have since August 2006 violated antitrust law by overcharging investors on "odd-lot" trades, which are worth less than $1 million and comprise 90% of all corporate bond trading.

Other defendants include Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Scotland and Wells Fargo & Co, or their respective affiliates.

According to the 81-page complaint, the banks leveraged their power from handling more than two-thirds of U.S. corporate bond underwriting to quietly inflate spreads between the prices where they would buy and sell odd-lot bonds.

This allegedly resulted in spreads 25% to 300% higher than on "round-lot" trades over $1 million, which are normally conducted by institutional investors, enabling the banks to reap higher compensation while boosting retail investors' trading costs.

"No reasonable economic justification explains the magnitude of the pricing disparity," the complaint said. It added that odd-lot spreads are narrower even in foreign bond markets with lower volumes and liquidity.

Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo declined to comment. Representatives of the other banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The investors are led by Isabel Litovich, a San Juan, Puerto Rico, resident who said the collusion resulted in overcharges on odd-lot bond trades through her Morgan Stanley account.

Lawyers for the plaintiff did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Manhattan court has been home to dozens of private lawsuits accusing banks of conspiring to move various bond, commodity and currency markets. Earlier settlements in some of those cases have resulted in billions of dollars in recoveries.

The case is Litovich v Bank of America Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-03154.

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:35pLawsuit claims 10 big banks rigged market for 'odd-lot' U.S. corporate bonds
RE
07:14pMexican central bank unveils $31 billion stimulus, cuts interest rates
RE
05:27pOil crash pummels stocks and bond yields; dollar rises
RE
04:41pOil crash pummels stocks and bond yields; dollar rises
RE
04:36pOil crash pummels stocks and bond yields; dollar rises
RE
11:08aUkraine central bank to cut rates as coronavirus recession looms
RE
04/20Merkel open to bigger EU budget, bonds to finance post-crisis recovery
RE
04/20Plunge in U.S. oil prices sinks equities; bonds yields edge lower
RE
04/20Plunge in U.S. oil prices sinks equities; bonds yields edge lower
RE
04/20Plunge in U.S. oil prices sinks equities; bonds yields edge lower
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio
3Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-IT Market in Germany 2019-2023 | Adoption of IT by German SMEs to Boos..
4LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Provides Update on Zinkgruvan Following Underground Fire
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group