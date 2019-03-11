Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: EVER shares against EverQuote, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 08:16am EDT

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: EVER shares. 

Investors, who purchased shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554. 

On or about June 18, 2018, EverQuote, Inc. sold 4.69 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $18 a share raising $84,375,000 in new capital. In August 2018, EverQuote’s pubic earnings report revealed that second quarter 2018 quote request volume had worsened to a year-over-year growth rate of only 2.3% and, moreover, to a quarterly decline of 12%. Then, in November 2018, EverQuote revealed dramatically worse third quarter 2018 results. Among other things, quote request volume had worsened into not only zero growth, but in fact had declined 6% year-over-year. Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) declined to as low as $4.05 per share in late December 2018. 

The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with EverQuote’s June 2018 IPO contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted to state material facts both required by governing regulations and necessary to make the statements made not misleading. Among other things, the plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement touted the Company’s year-over-year and quarterly increases in both revenue and quote request volume and touted a trend of exponential yearly growth in quote request volume. 

Those who purchased EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108 

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

Shareholders Foundation


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:29aDIGIA OYJ : ethical principles for utilising artificial intelligence published
AQ
08:27aLevi Strauss IPO to raise as much as $587 million
RE
08:27aDIRECTVIEW : Enters Smart Home Market with Google Home, Nest, & Amazon Ring Products
AQ
08:27aK ELECTRIC : KE, agencies disconnect power connections
AQ
08:26aWaverley Pharma Provides Market Update and Fiscal 2018 Preliminary Revenue
AQ
08:26aAHLSTROM MUNKSJO OYJ : Munksjö coated products extends their product line of Aerobak(TM) liners for advanced composites
AQ
08:25aARSANIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
08:24aVRM : Verdant Scheme Implementation Agreement
PU
08:24aFINCANTIERI : Inauguration of the fincantieri infrastructure plant and steel cutting of the genoa bridge
PU
08:24aUNISYS : ​​Unisys to Present at IATA World Cargo Symposium on Importance of Real-Time Data for a Truly Connected Cargo Supply Chain
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Berlin backs Deutsche Bank merger despite risk of shortfall - sources
3OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
4INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies - source
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.