Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: EVER shares against EverQuote, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2019 -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: EVER shares.



Investors who purchased shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) have certain options.



On or about June 18, 2018, EverQuote, Inc. sold 4.69 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $18 a share raising $84,375,000 in new capital. In August 2018, EverQuote’s pubic earnings report revealed that second quarter 2018 quote request volume had worsened to a year-over-year growth rate of only 2.3% and, moreover, to a quarterly decline of 12%. Then, in November 2018, EverQuote revealed dramatically worse third quarter 2018 results. Among other things, quote request volume had worsened into not only zero growth, but in fact had declined 6% year-over-year. Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) declined to as low as $4.05 per share in late December 2018.



The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with EverQuote’s June 2018 IPO contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted to state material facts both required by governing regulations and necessary to make the statements made not misleading. Among other things, the plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement touted the Company’s year-over-year and quarterly increases in both revenue and quote request volume and touted a trend of exponential yearly growth in quote request volume.



Those who purchased EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



