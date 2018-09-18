Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: SWCH shares against Switch, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 03:36pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On June 11, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Switch, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Switch’s Grand Rapids and Atlanta facilities would never be as profitable as its Las Vegas facility, diminishing the yield on Switch’s recent capital expenditures acquiring and building out those facilities will bear, that Switch’s high capital expenditures to create high redundancy levels at its facilities were not as profitable as they once had been in the past, that Switch had already spent an additional more than $64 million on unbudgeted capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2017 that was not disclosed to investors until after the IPO, that Switch recognized $9.4 million in revenues during FY17 that it would not provide colocation services for until FY18, meaning its reported FY17 revenue growth and its FY18 revenue prospects were both overstated, that eBay, Switch’s largest colocation customer, would not be taking possession of colocation space it had reserved at Switch’s Tahoe/Reno facility in early 2018, and that as a result of the foregoing, at the time of the IPO, Switch’s business and financial prospects were not what defendants had led the market to believe.

Those who purchased Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

Shareholders Foundation


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:43pMERCEDES-BENZ PRESENTS THE UNIMOG AT INNOTRANS 2018 : The Unimog road-railer: Efficient on road and rail
PU
03:43pCIENA : to Make Waves at Submarine Networks World with Insights on the Industry’s Future
PU
03:43pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks open higher on Wall Street
AQ
03:43pSAP : Named as a Leader in B2B and B2C Commerce Suites by Independent Research Firm
PU
03:42pITS WORLD 2018 :   PTV Group honoured as ambassador for Mobility as a Service (MaaS)
AQ
03:41pGREEN HYGIENICS : GRYN) is Growing Organic Cannabis with Space Age Technology
AQ
03:41pThe Painful Cost of Dental Care
BU
03:41pHEIDENHAIN : ’s CNC Pilot 640 Lathe Control Offers Exciting New Functionality
BU
03:40pABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK : ADIB aims to boost lending after capital increase
AQ
03:40pMICHELIN : Employee share ownership plan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.